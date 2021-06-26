Scooter Braun touches on masters ‘regrets’ with Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun recently got candid about the drama he faced during his masters catalogue fight with Taylor Swift.

The Big Machine Records mogul wore his heart on his sleeve during an interview with Variety and admitted, “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual.”



“I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding.”