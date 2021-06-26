Meghan Markle put on blast for being a ‘500% nightmare’

Meghan Markle recently got bashed by royal experts or being a complete and utter ‘500% nightmare’.

The claim has been brought forward in a piece for the Daily Mail and according to royal biographer Robert Lacey, “All the mutual friends I have encountered find themselves seeing both points of view — William's defensiveness of the monarchy as he sees it, and Harry's defensiveness of his wife.”



“Love versus duty. This is what makes it so painful. The friends commiserate with each other over the tragedy they are witnessing, and they frequently discuss how to heal the breach — though with an increasing sense of despair.”

“Sussex supporters have noted the bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity that seems to characterise Meghan, and can see why it has infuriated William.”

“'Meghan can be a 500 percent nightmare,' some close friends of Harry are among the first to admit. 'The never-ending PR. She's just so . . . American!'”

“On the opposite side, friends of William and Kate are willing to concede the jealousy the Cambridges once felt at being overshadowed by the megawatt younger brother and his wife.”

“I'm told that Harry has been telling friends he would like to reconcile, and is willing to admit some of the missteps he has made.”

“It comes as Harry is set to reunite with William as he is now back in the UK for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana, on what could have been her 60th birthday.”