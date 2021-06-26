Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got put on blast for damaging the royal family’s interview with their ‘lack of understanding’.



The claim has been made by talkRADIO host James Max and while talking to his audience he claimed, “For Prince Harry, who is now living in this very expensive house on the West Coast...”

“It's a $12-million house and its' got chickens and dogs. It's the lack of understanding. Here's he trying to tell us how to live our lives, how to live their lives. I don't think they realise the damage they are doing to the institution.”