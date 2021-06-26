Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry

Prince Charles reportedly took a strategic chance against Prince Harry and stuck back.

The claim has been brought forward by ITV's Royal Rota, Chris Ship and during his interview with Express he explained, “Words from the [Clarence House] spokesperson were presumably deliberately put into the public domain.”

“Almost as if you were using the excuse or at least they had the opportunity to say these words because if they'd put them out any other time it might look a little churlish.”

“But they were able to put them out because they were talking about finances and you might call it a bit of a strike back from from the Prince of Wales to what was said earlier in the year.”

“Given that now-famous Buckingham Palace response recollections may vary to all of those accusations. So we can't give you exactly what Harry was paid, we can't tell you when it was paid.”

“The response from the Sussexes was to say that Prince Harry was referring to the very first quarter of the financial year which I think Prince Charles was as well to be fair.”

“But both sides were sort of at pains to point out that these statements aren't dramatically different. I kind of think they are and I think most normal people would think they are too.”