Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned the 2026 Golden Globes into a glamorous date night.

The couple drew plenty of attention as they walked hand in hand into the Beverly Hilton.

The 33-year-old stunned in a sleek black gown accented with a dramatic white feather neckline.

She paired the look with a chic bob and bold dark lip.

The 37-year-old complemented her style in a classic black suit.

The evening was especially meaningful for Gomez who earned her fourth consecutive Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Though she has yet to win the series itself scored four nominations this year including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy cementing its place as one of TV’s most celebrated comedies.

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has been a source of joy for fans since they tied the knot in September 2025 after two years together.

Their Santa Barbara wedding was described as simple and heartfelt with A-list guests like Taylor Swift and Gomez’s Only Murders co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin in attendance.

Insider told Us Weekly that the couple wanted a celebration filled with dancing and fun rather than Hollywood extravagance reflecting their down-to-earth bond.