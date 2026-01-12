Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger reunite at Golden Globes years after breakup

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus appeared to be catching up years after their split at the Golden Globes this weekend.

The 32-year-old actor and the songstress, 33, were caught on camera as they greeted each other, sharing an embrace on Sunday, January 11.

Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cryus also appeared pleased to meet the White Lotus star as she was seen behind the duo.

The Flowers hitmaker and Schwarzenegger dated back in 2014 and parted ways in 2015. The former couple went on to find their present partners, Abby Champion, whom Schwarzenegger married last year, and Maxx Morando, with whom Cyrus got engaged in December.

The Golden Globes 2026 was the first time Cyrus was seen interacting with Schwarzenegger after their breakup. Last year, the Angel Hearts songstress was spotted walking past Schwarzenegger during the Met Gala without acknowledging him.

Cyrus was a favourite among Schwarzenegger’s parents, as Arnold Schwarzenegger shared in a June 2025 interview that his family “loved” the singer.

When asked about the best part of his son and Cyrus’ relationship, the Hollywood icon said, “The best was that she’s a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being. Very, very talented. She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there, and she was just such a wonderful houseguest and everything like that.”