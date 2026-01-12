Snoop Dogg's uncensored 2026 Golden Globes speech steals the show

Snoop Dogg lights up 2026 Golden Globes with playful energy

Snoop Dogg stole the spotlight at the Golden Globes with his playful and unforgettable energy.

He told the stars they needed to "loosen up a bit" as he walked on stage to his hit Drop It Like It's Hot.

"Stop the music! I need ya'll to loosen up a little bit. This is the double G's, it's the Golden Globes and you are with the 'D- O- Double-G', so you make sure you enjoy yourself, don't be no stiff biff!" he said.

However, fans loved the Young Wild & Free hitmaker’s energy, especially when he struggled to read the winners envelope and said, "I'm high as a motherf***er right now. Y'all had me here too damn long!"

The line was censored on TV but had the live audience in laughter.

Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast won the award but Snoop kept joking about podcasters, making everyone laugh.

Backstage, he shared "survival kit bags" with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Dax Shepard, to help with hangovers.

Moreover, the rapper also got starstruck meeting other celebrities, as Stephen Graham said that he shook his hand and called him a "motherf***ing gangsta."

Snoop appeared to be excited to meet KPop stars Demon Hunters Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna, telling his granddaughter, "I told you these were my home girls."