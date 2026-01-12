 
Geo News

Snoop Dogg's uncensored 2026 Golden Globes speech steals the show

Snoop Dogg told the stars they need to "loosen up a bit" at 2026 Golden Globes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 12, 2026

Snoop Dogg lights up 2026 Golden Globes with playful energy
Snoop Dogg lights up 2026 Golden Globes with playful energy

Snoop Dogg stole the spotlight at the Golden Globes with his playful and unforgettable energy.

He told the stars they needed to "loosen up a bit" as he walked on stage to his hit Drop It Like It's Hot.

"Stop the music! I need ya'll to loosen up a little bit. This is the double G's, it's the Golden Globes and you are with the 'D- O- Double-G', so you make sure you enjoy yourself, don't be no stiff biff!" he said.

Snoop Dogg stole the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globes
Snoop Dogg stole the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globes

However, fans loved the Young Wild & Free hitmaker’s energy, especially when he struggled to read the winners envelope and said, "I'm high as a motherf***er right now. Y'all had me here too damn long!"

The line was censored on TV but had the live audience in laughter.

Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast won the award but Snoop kept joking about podcasters, making everyone laugh.

Backstage, he shared "survival kit bags" with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Dax Shepard, to help with hangovers.

Moreover, the rapper also got starstruck meeting other celebrities, as Stephen Graham said that he shook his hand and called him a "motherf***ing gangsta."

Snoop appeared to be excited to meet KPop stars Demon Hunters Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna, telling his granddaughter, "I told you these were my home girls." 

Mark Ruffalo and more celebs protesting ICE, Trump at Golden Globes
Mark Ruffalo and more celebs protesting ICE, Trump at Golden Globes
Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show
Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night
Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours
Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours
Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to 'Wednesday' persona for awards season
Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to 'Wednesday' persona for awards season
Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan
Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman
Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life
Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life