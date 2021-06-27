 
Justin Trudeau joins Dr. Jill Biden to honour ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek breathed his last in November of 2020 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer
Late television icon Alex Trebek was honoured at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday by First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The late host of Jeopardy! breathed his last in November of 2020 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trudeau was the first to go forth with the tribute alongside the host of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts, comedian Ken Jeong and Dr. Jill Biden.

"Alex Trebek entertained millions of people with his quick wit and bright sense of humor - and he never missed an opportunity to stump contestants with questions about Canada,” said Trudeau.

“Like so many Canadians, he cared deeply about conservation and protecting our lands. He donated 62 acres of land in Nichols Canyon because he understood that the environment is so important, in the same way that laugher, compassion, and kindness are to our health and our well-being,” he continued.

“We will all miss gathering around the TV to watch Alex, but his legacy of giving and caring will live on,” he added.

"When I got to talk with him a few years ago, he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian. I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud he's one of us as well,” he shared.

Dr. Biden also paid homage to the late TV star and said: "He was warm and funny and so, so kind. But what stood out most was that, even though he never worked in a classroom, he too was an educator. Alex made us feel like learning was for everyone. He made it fun, exciting, and competitive. Who could have guessed that the simple melody of 'Final Jeopardy' would come to make our heart's race?"

"He inspired us to be more curious about the world around us, and he brought families together every evening, laughing and guessing and racking our brains to keep up with the smartest contestants. Thank you for teaching us, inspiring us, and bringing us together, Alex. We miss you,” she added. 

