Sunday Jun 27 2021
Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused of plagiarism by Courtney Love.

The 18-year-old teased a project for her album SOUR and shared the visuals of it which consisted her wearing a dress, holding flowers along with mascara tears running down her face.

The seemed to get to Courtney who took to Instagram with a taunting caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” and tagged the singer as well.

However, the Drivers License hit-maker thought her comment was in good faith and replied "Love u and live through this sooooo much."

The lack of apology saw Courtney give a sugar-coated response saying that she is expecting an apology.

“Olivia- you’re welcome. My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” she wrote with a wink emoji. 

Take a look:



Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident

Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Prince Harry seeking friends' support to heal rift with royal family

Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration

Ed Sheeran teases BTS collaboration plans for ‘new record’

Red Table Talk wins its first Emmy Award, Will Smith shares celebrations

Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death

Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship

Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast

Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday

Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why

