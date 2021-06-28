 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Diana's statue via Zoom

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Dianas statue via Zoom

Meghan Markle may virtually join Prince Harry and Prince William to pay homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana at the special event of unveiling her statue on Thursday (July 1).

Emotions run high as the statue of the Princess of Wales has arrived at Kensington Palace ahead of its official unveiling. It has reportedly been stored in a box on the ground at the palace.

The Duchess of Sussex, who did not travel to UK with her husband for the the special event, will reportedly join him via Zoom at the heart-wrenching ceremony of Kensington Palace.

Meghan - who had to remain in the US for taking care of their children due to crisis to his trip to London - is reportedly willing to honour the Harry's late mom.

The special ceremony will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

William and Harry will both be in attendance, in their first joint engagement since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. They would also share words to defuse tension and regain the trust of each other to strengthen their relationship.

Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Dianas statue via Zoom

On the other hand, the Queen has reportedly extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly responded positively and accepted the invitation to join the Royal family at Trooping the Colour and the Queen’s official birthday parade in London next summer.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special
Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend

Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend
Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace

Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace
Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations

Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations
‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift
Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate

Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate
Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday
Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans

Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans
Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

Latest

view all