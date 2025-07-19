 
Shah Rukh Khan suffers urgent injury on set of ‘King'

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly injured himself while filming a stunt for ‘King’

July 19, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, who dominated the Bollywood cinema with movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, is now prescribed to rest after injuring himself on the set of King.

The King of Bollywood was all set to star in Siddharth Anand's film, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan along with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

As per reports, he sustained a muscular injury and urgent medical attention was required that led him to be flown to the US for immediate treatment.

The report said, “It’s believed to be a strain from performing a high-octane stunt.”

Doctors have reportedly advised him to rest for at least one month, which means he would be on temporary halt in the film’s production schedule.

“He was shooting in Mumbai when he was injured. The exact details of the injury are being held under wraps at the moment. It is more of a muscular injury and nothing serious. That being said, it is not being taken lightly,” said the source from Hindustan Times.

The continued, “Shah Rukh has travelled to the US for medical attention. He has been suggested to take a one-month rest.”

Now, King, which was scheduled for a July and August shoot has been postponed and now Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start filming after September.

“Till then, Shah Rukh has been advised to rest and focus on the recovery. In fact, he has also been asked to get back to the set with caution,” the source concluded. 

