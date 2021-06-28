 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder

Monday Jun 28, 2021

American singer Miley Cyrus said she was ‘devastated’ after finding out about a fan of hers was allegedly murdered in a recent attack.

The former Disney star was told on Twitter about her fan who was recently allegedly killed in a homophobic attack.

“Hey Miley, this is Gabriel. He was a huge fan of yours, brazilian, and recently lost his life to brutality. Homophobia. He loved you very much. Get to know him a little bit more,” a fan informed the singer.

Reacting to the news, she wrote: “I am devastated to find out a smiler has brutally lost their life due to hate, judgment, and injustice!”

“To call this disturbing action “homophobia” would mean that the attacker had a “fear of” queer people. Which is [expletive]. This humans [sic] heart was full of HATE and ANGER,” she went on to say in her charged tweet.

“This is exactly why the importance of my mission to fight against this type of cruelty w love , acceptance , and FREEDOM is at the very top of my priorities and is the purpose of my existence on this planet. I couldn’t imagine if this happened to one of my best friends ….,” she wrote.

“And knowing this happened to someone that loved me and I love in return breaks my heart! #WeWontLetThemWin,” she added. 

