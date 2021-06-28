 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves last year with their decision to quit the royal family.

As per royal commentators, their announcement left Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘panicked’ about their future roles and being “pushed into the spotlight.”

In Channel 5’s documentary, Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, narrator David Riley said: "In January 2020, a once close family relationship started to break down. Catherine was moved even further into the spotlight."

Joining the discussion, Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers said: “Meghan and Harry decided to drop their bombshell, leave their royal roles and walk away from the Royal Family. When that happened, I'm sure there was a great deal of panic."

"Not only within the family, but with William and Kate as well. Their roles would have to be increased dramatically,” he added.

Royal author Tom Quinn also gave his take saying: "The Royal Family have obviously sat down and said, 'Look, which is the royal asset that's completely unsullied?' Who works really well? It's obvious it's Catherine.”

"So she really is being put out there by the Palace. And very deliberately and obviously,” he added. 

