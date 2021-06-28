 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton was made to watch Diana’s videos so she could be ‘more like her’

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Kate Middleton was made to watch archive footage of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by the Buckingham Palace aides.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly found the videos of the late Princess of Wales “creepy”.

According to a report by Vanity Fair from 2011, Kate was shown videos of Diana and instructed to act more like her.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote for the outlet: "I was told that the Palace had advised Kate to watch footage of Princess Diana getting in and out of her car so that she could learn how to handle the paparazzi.”

"Kate told a friend it was 'creepy' watching the archival footage, but it seemed to work. Whenever she was photographed leaving her Chelsea home or the Boujis nightclub, Kate exited her car gracefully, smiled broadly, and navigated the paparazzi-lined pavements with aplomb,” she went on to say.

She went on to quote royal historian Dickie Arbiter, saying: "She [Kate] always smiles and never says a word, which is exactly what she has been trained to do." 

