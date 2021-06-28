 
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'didn’t want' to give Archie Dumbarton title

Experts suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the ones who refused the title of prince for Archie then ‘moaned’ to Oprah about it all.

This claim has been brought forward by a palace insider and during their interview with the Telegraph they admitted that the Sussex’s “didn't want any titles for their children” yet ‘bafflingly’ chose to “moan” about it to Oprah.

Reportedly, “They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word 'dumb' [and] they were worried about how that might look.”

Another source also interjected at that point and added that “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

