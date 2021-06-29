 
Britney Spears' sister Jamie breaks silence after conservatorship hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation involving Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice," she said, adding that "I am only concerned about her happiness" and "have nothing to gain or lose either way."

Last week, Britney Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles judge the conservatorship had been abusive and that she had been prevented from removing a birth control device so she could try to have a baby. read more

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

The younger Spears, an actor who appeared in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, added she would support Britney Spears "ending the consevatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do to be happy."

The legal arrangement began in 2008 when Britney Spears suffered a mental health breakdown. A year later she made a comeback, released new albums and performed live for 10 years until late 2018.

In 2020, Britney Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer's finances.

