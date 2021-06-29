Eight PTI MPAs barred from Sindh Assembly over ‘disorderly conduct’

Sindh PTI MPAs have been ordered to withdraw from the current session of the assembly.

The PTI lawmakers had brought a charpoy inside the assembly in protest.

They staged a protest after not being allowed to speak.

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Monday barred eight lawmakers belonging to the PTI over their “disorderly conduct” during the session when they brought a charpoy inside the to register their protest.



The speaker issued a notification, barring the PTI MPAs from the assembly for the current session.

Those who have been punished for their behaviour include; Saeed Ahmed, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Bilal Ahmed and Raja Azhar Khan.

The order issued by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

“The Honourable Speaker Provincial Assembly of Sindh during Proceeding of the House in its sitting held on Monday 28-06-20 observed conduct of the said Members of Provincial Assembly of Sindh grossly disorderly and expressed displeasure over it,” the order stated.

“Such disorderly conduct of above said Members damaged the sanctity of the House and also Parliamentary practices,” it added.

'Funeral of democracy'

On Monday, the Opposition members in the provincial assembly had staged a unique protest and brought a charpoy to the venue to mark the "funeral of democracy."

During the session of the assembly, members of the Opposition PTI were not allowed to speak. Therefore, they staged a protest by bringing the charpoy to the venue and chanted slogans of "funeral of democracy."

The speaker, who got angry over the situation, had ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."

During the ruckus, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla reintroduced a bill to protect journalists, which was passed by the assembly.

On this occasion, Chawla, in retaliation to the protest, said that it is actually the PTI that has "killed democracy" in the country while leaving the masses to suffer.

As the protests of the Opposition continued, the session has been adjourned until tomorrow, June 29.