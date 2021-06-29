 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Princess Diana would have been 'taken aback' and 'intimidated' by the former actress

Meghan Markle would have had a lasting impression on Princess Diana if she were still alive. 

As revealed by biographer Andrew Morton, the Princess of Wales would have been 'taken aback' and 'intimidated' by the former actress. 

Morton, who worked with the late princess on the 1992 tell-all book Diana: Her True Story, said she would have been "taken aback on first meeting" with her daughter-in-law.

Writing in the Mirror, he said, "She would be warm to Catherine, her initial shyness on the public stage reminding her so much of her own early trepidation in front of a screaming crowd.

"As for Meghan, she would find the energetic American mesmerising and intimidating. Diana was desperate to be known for speeches, rather than fashions, and took lessons to learn how to deliver talks.

"She would have been taken aback on first meeting Meghan, a force of nature able to speak with passion and precision – and all without notes.

"But as she got to know her and see the vulnerable side of a woman who suffered mental trauma during her first pregnancy – as did Diana – they would have bonded," Morton added.

