 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Sudeikis confirms dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Jason Sudeikis is officially dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split
Jason Sudeikis is officially dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split

American actor Jason Sudeikis is taking his new love with Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell to the streets. 

The duo confirmed their relationship by strolling on the streets of New York on Sunday. The couple was spotted walking together arms-in-arms.

Sudeikis was all smiles I'm a light blue sweater, purple shorts while Hazell slipped into a white blouse, coordinating white shorts and white sandals. 

According to sources, the couple started casually seeing each other in March, a few months after Sudeiki's ex, Olivia Wilde broke of their seven-year engagement.

As of now, the Sudeikis and Hazell are heating things up with PDA-filled outings.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’

Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’
Meghan Markle’s childhood friend blasts her over ‘stubbornness’ and ‘entitlement'

Meghan Markle’s childhood friend blasts her over ‘stubbornness’ and ‘entitlement'

Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee

Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'

Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'
Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Shawn Mendes regrets 'raising his voice' at Camila Cabello during a fight

Shawn Mendes regrets 'raising his voice' at Camila Cabello during a fight
Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter

Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter
Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand

Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand
'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

Kate Middleton's absence from Diana's statue unveiling speaks volumes: report

Kate Middleton's absence from Diana's statue unveiling speaks volumes: report

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt

Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt

Latest

view all