Jason Sudeikis confirms dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis is officially dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split

American actor Jason Sudeikis is taking his new love with Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell to the streets.

The duo confirmed their relationship by strolling on the streets of New York on Sunday. The couple was spotted walking together arms-in-arms.

Sudeikis was all smiles I'm a light blue sweater, purple shorts while Hazell slipped into a white blouse, coordinating white shorts and white sandals.

According to sources, the couple started casually seeing each other in March, a few months after Sudeiki's ex, Olivia Wilde broke of their seven-year engagement.

As of now, the Sudeikis and Hazell are heating things up with PDA-filled outings.



