Kim Kardashian makes pitt stop at the Colosseum during Roman Holiday

Kim Kardashian is making the best out of her ongoing holiday in Italy.

The 40-year-old makeup mogul was spotted hitting the famous Colosseum this Sunday before she joined her friends for lunch.



For her day out, the KUWTK star slipped into a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. The SKIMSfounder paired her look with blue sunglasses and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.



The Roman holiday comes as Kim's first after filing a divorce from husband Kanye West.



