entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Kim Kardashian makes pitt stop at the Colosseum during Roman Holiday

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian is making the best out of her ongoing holiday in Italy.

The 40-year-old makeup mogul was spotted hitting the famous Colosseum this Sunday before she joined her friends for lunch.

For her day out, the KUWTK star slipped into a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. The SKIMSfounder paired her look with blue sunglasses and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.

The Roman holiday comes as Kim's first after filing a divorce from husband Kanye West.

