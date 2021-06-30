 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Reuters

Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, is among a slate of upcoming major releases
The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, is among a slate of upcoming major releases 

Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite Avengers characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story Black Widow.

The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales.

A recurring character in the Marvel cinematic universe since 2010's Iron Man 2, Romanoff gets a standalone movie with Black Widow in which she revisits her past.

"From start to finish, this whole experience has been so absolutely crazy and the added time of two years has made it feel like it's still not real," actor Florence Pugh, who plays Romanoff's sister Yelena in the film, told Reuters at the event.

"So the fact that people are possibly dressing up as Yelena and Natasha is so beautiful. I'm just really excited for people to see it. It's been it's been a long time."

The traditional location for London film premieres, cinemas in Leicester Square only reopened last month, with social distancing measures in place. Tuesday's Black Widow preview was held in two separate screening rooms.

"There's nothing like watching a film in the cinema," said Marvel fan Milly, who was dressed as Romanoff.

"It's really nice that we ... get to see this the way it should have been seen in the first place."

Similar Black Widow fan events were also being held in other cities including New York and Los Angeles.

Cinemas hope to lure back audiences with movies like Black Widow; F9, the ninth instalment in the popular Fast & Furious franchise; and D.C. comics film The Suicide Squad.

"I did not think our film was going to be a part of the first wave of films where people would go back to the cinema and watch it," Pugh said. "That being said, I'm so grateful that it is."

Black Widow will be released both in cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming service next week.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals
Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'
Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July
Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome
'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans
Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin

Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin
'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast

'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast
Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Latest

view all