Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Reuters

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX

Reuters

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and Bundchen will take the role of environmental adviser
National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, will each take an undisclosed equity stake in U.S. crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and Bundchen will take the role of environmental and social initiatives adviser. Both will receive an unspecified amount of cryptocurrency, the company said.

Founded and led by Sam Bankman-Fried, a 29-year-old crypto veteran billionaire, FTX is in talks to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $20 billion, according to media reports.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has long been an advocate of cryptocurrencies. Last month, he edited his Twitter profile photo to one with a “laser eyes” meme - a popular internet fad among supporters of cryptocurrency.

Earlier this year, Brady also said he would launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform called Autograph that will bring together iconic brands from sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to create digital collectibles.

Britney Spears fighting the same battles as Princess Diana: AJ McLean

Jennifer Aniston reveals why fans were obsessed with Ross and Rachel in 'Friends'

Christina Aguilera stands in support of Britney Spears: 'Its unacceptable'

Ex-husband Kevin Federline speaks up after Britney Spears' shocking testimony

Britney Spears ‘nervous’ ahead of ruling in conservatorship case

Ex-Disney star Kevin Massey accused of sending inappropriate photos to a minor girl

'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84

Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening

Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

