Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Princess Diana would have been 'jealous and concerned’ about Kate Middleton

Things would not have been all rosy between Princess Diana and Kate Middleton if they met each other 

Princess Diana would have felt jealous and concerned if she had a chance to meet Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton. 

According to royal expert Dickie Arbiter, things would not have been all rosy between the two women. 

“Kate would have found Diana very helpful and a good mother-in-law," he said. However, Diana would have been very protective of her sons, thinking no girl is good for them. 

“Yes, with every mother there’s a bit of jealousy when their son finds another woman and no mother can put her hand on her heart and say they’re not concerned. To every mother, no woman is good enough for her son," Arbiter added.

Having said that, Kate and Diana would have gotten along well, with the Princess of Wales 'steering and guiding her.'

“I think Kate and Diana would have gone on very well. Kate would have found a great soulmate in Diana," the expert concluded.

