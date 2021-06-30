 
Britney Spears looking to change life around amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is set on turning her life around after giving an impassioned speech regarding her conservatorship battle.

The Toxic singer made some shocking revelations about her conservatorship battle in LA court on June 23.

The revelations saw fans and celebrities side with the singer and a source close to People said that Britney is not going to hold back from breaking away from her conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

"Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge, but this is her life — and she wants big changes," a source close to the family told People.

According to a report by The Independent, Britney said: “All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” said the singer in her 24-minute statement.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent,” she said about her father, who retains control of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

She also added that she was forced to ingest lithium: “It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months... I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children,

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,” she said. 

