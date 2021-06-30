 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton fully supports Britney Spears as she fights conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Paris Hilton has extended her support to Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

During the Toxic singer’s testimony about her traumatic conservatorship she referenced Paris’ alleged abuse she faced when she was in boarding school and said that she did not believe Paris as a means to explain that it is hard to speak up because no one believes the story.

While many thought that Britney was taking a dig, the socialite does not seem to be fazed by it.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that Paris was not offended by Britney’s comments.

"Paris and Britney have known each other and been friends for years. Paris knows Britney's comments were taken out of context and not meant to be an attack against her or what she's been through by any means," the source said. 

The source added that the socialite “fully supports” her as she continues to battle against her conservatorship. 

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran shares hilarious prank he pulls on Courtney Cox

Ed Sheeran shares hilarious prank he pulls on Courtney Cox
Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘Sour Prom’ live performances

Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘Sour Prom’ live performances
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker to make Fast and Furious debut?

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker to make Fast and Furious debut?
Shawn Mendes sheds light on his biggest fears

Shawn Mendes sheds light on his biggest fears
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for blackmailing women

'Smallville' actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for blackmailing women
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive a lifetime achievement award at Venice International Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive a lifetime achievement award at Venice International Film Festival
Britney Spears looking to change life around amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears looking to change life around amid conservatorship battle
The Weeknd to star, co-write HBO series

The Weeknd to star, co-write HBO series

LeVar Burton on potential Jeopardy! gig: 'this is what I'm supposed to do'

LeVar Burton on potential Jeopardy! gig: 'this is what I'm supposed to do'
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin beat the summer blues amid Greece vacation

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin beat the summer blues amid Greece vacation
'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'

'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'
Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

Latest

view all