 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘won’t yield’ over Palace row with Prince William

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘won’t yield’ over Palace row with Prince William

Meghan Markle reportedly has no intention of backing down and plans to ‘stick to her guns’ in regards to her tiff with Prince William over ‘merciless’ staffer treatment.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Robert Lacey, he told Newsweek, “On one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue.”

"It should surely be possible for both sides to say the past is in the past. It's very regrettable that Meghan doesn't withdraw just a little.”

“Why can't she say it was the pressure? ‘I was getting used to this incredibly complicated system, I was just pregnant, I couldn't sleep… perhaps in retrospect I went over the top about it’.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry pictured for the first time since his arrival in London

Prince Harry pictured for the first time since his arrival in London
Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release

Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release
Ertugrul actress graces the cover of Elele magazine

Ertugrul actress graces the cover of Elele magazine

Raj Kaushal, Indian filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, dies at 49

Raj Kaushal, Indian filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, dies at 49
Dua Lipa addresses ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme struggles

Dua Lipa addresses ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme struggles
Ed Sheeran addresses bond with daughter Lyra: ‘I’m so lucky!’

Ed Sheeran addresses bond with daughter Lyra: ‘I’m so lucky!’
Kristen Bell reveals the secret to a happy marriage with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell reveals the secret to a happy marriage with Dax Shepard
Willow Smith opens up about hate her mother Jada Smith got

Willow Smith opens up about hate her mother Jada Smith got

Halsey announces release of fourth studio album

Halsey announces release of fourth studio album
Demi Lovato announces plans to host ‘The Demi Show’

Demi Lovato announces plans to host ‘The Demi Show’
Shakira shares how mother-in-law was part of her life's 'worst mistake'

Shakira shares how mother-in-law was part of her life's 'worst mistake'
Dua Lipa kicks off acting ‘exploration’ after ‘heartbreaking’ world tour cancelation

Dua Lipa kicks off acting ‘exploration’ after ‘heartbreaking’ world tour cancelation

Latest

view all