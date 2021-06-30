Meghan Markle ‘won’t yield’ over Palace row with Prince William

Meghan Markle reportedly has no intention of backing down and plans to ‘stick to her guns’ in regards to her tiff with Prince William over ‘merciless’ staffer treatment.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Robert Lacey, he told Newsweek, “On one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue.”



"It should surely be possible for both sides to say the past is in the past. It's very regrettable that Meghan doesn't withdraw just a little.”

“Why can't she say it was the pressure? ‘I was getting used to this incredibly complicated system, I was just pregnant, I couldn't sleep… perhaps in retrospect I went over the top about it’.”