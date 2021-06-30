 
Prince Harry shares rare update on Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry shares rare update on Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has officially given royal fans a rare update regarding his two children Archie and Lilibet straight from a surprise award show.

Prince Harry spoke out about his liberating experience with fatherhood during an appearance at the WellChild awards.

There he began by admitting that both Lilibet and Archie enable him to feel “more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these [WellChild] families.”

He was quoted saying, “Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart.”

“I wasn't a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn't need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.”

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

“The health of our children, of all of us, could not have been more on the forefront of our minds during the past year. And, throughout this time, the WellChild community has set an example for how to show up and act with compassion for each other.”

“I could not be prouder to be here, to meet this year's WellChild award winners, to thank the nurses and doctors for all they do, and to celebrate these amazing families.”

