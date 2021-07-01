 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'reaching out to Meghan Markle' to make amends since Lili's birth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Kate Middleton has been calling Meghan Markle in an attempt to build their relationship following a fallout

Kate Middleton has been trying to bury the hatchet by reconnecting with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge has been calling Meghan in an attempt to build their relationship following an alleged fallout.

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. 

“The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit," the insider added. 

In her Oprah interview, Meghan claimed her relationship with Kate was made strained by the UK press. “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me,” she explained at the time.

After the interview, a source said Kate and Meghan had not been in touch, “They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

“Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," they added. 

