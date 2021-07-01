 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Bill Cosby says he always ‘maintained’ his ‘innocence’ after conviction is overturned

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday
Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday

Disgraced actor Bill Cosby celebrated his rape conviction being overturned through a statement on Wednesday.

Cosby's statement was posted on Twitter, where he said that he always “maintained his innocence.”

"I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law,” he said.

He was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates.

The 83-year-old actor and comedian was released from a state prison in Pennsylvania just before 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a corrections department spokesperson said.

Around an hour later, he arrived at his stately stone mansion in Elkins Park, a Philadelphia suburb, before making a brief appearance alongside his lawyers in front of a gaggle of cameras late in the afternoon. 

More From Entertainment:

Mansion from Taylor Swift's Blank Space music video up for grabs

Mansion from Taylor Swift's Blank Space music video up for grabs
Ed Sheeran breaks TikTok records with shocking viewer count

Ed Sheeran breaks TikTok records with shocking viewer count
Bebe Rexha rejects body-shaming netizens: 'let’s normalize 165 lbs'

Bebe Rexha rejects body-shaming netizens: 'let’s normalize 165 lbs'
Megan Thee Stallion speaks about empowering fellow singers: 'I love all the girls'

Megan Thee Stallion speaks about empowering fellow singers: 'I love all the girls'
Ashley Tisdale shares adorable moment Vanessa Hudgens met daughter

Ashley Tisdale shares adorable moment Vanessa Hudgens met daughter
Amelia Hamlin's mother on her romance with Scott Disick: 'He's 37 with three kids'

Amelia Hamlin's mother on her romance with Scott Disick: 'He's 37 with three kids'
Relations thaw as Prince William, Harry remain 'in contact' ahead of Diana reunion

Relations thaw as Prince William, Harry remain 'in contact' ahead of Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry want to move past rift after Diana’s statue unveiling

Prince William, Harry want to move past rift after Diana’s statue unveiling
Kate Middleton 'reaching out to Meghan Markle' to make amends since Lili's birth

Kate Middleton 'reaching out to Meghan Markle' to make amends since Lili's birth

Kevin Federline denies claims he used kids as pawns in Britney Spears' conservatorship

Kevin Federline denies claims he used kids as pawns in Britney Spears' conservatorship
Prince William, Harry all set to have 'dignified' reunion for Princess Diana today

Prince William, Harry all set to have 'dignified' reunion for Princess Diana today

Britney Spears' father asks for investigation of her abuse claims

Britney Spears' father asks for investigation of her abuse claims

Latest

view all