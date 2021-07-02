 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
AFP

Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group

By
AFP

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group

LOS ANGELES: After years of rapid expansion to boost diversity among its members, Hollywood´s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences slashed its new intake by more than half this year, the Oscar-awarding body said Thursday.

The Academy invited just 395 new members to join Tinseltown´s most prestigious club, with inductees including Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson and "Borat" breakout star Maria Bakalova.

The board of governors vowed five years ago to double the number of women and non-white members by 2020, following calls to boycott the glitzy Oscars and an angry social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite due to a lack of diversity.

In pursuit of those targets, the group invited more than 800 new members over each of the past three years, causing its size to swell far beyond the traditional cap of around 6,000 active members to nearly 10,000.

Having achieved its stated diversity goals, the floodgates now appear to have closed, although the new Academy intake is 46 percent female, 39 percent of minority background, and more than half international (not from the United States).

"To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years," said an Academy statement.

Also among new members are France´s Florian Zeller, director of Oscar-winning "The Father," and several stars of the Korean-American immigrant drama "Minari" including Steven Yeun and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung.

Along with Pattinson, British actors Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey") and Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman") and director Emerald Fennell made the cut.

Transgender actress Laverne Cox -- who appeared in Fennell´s "Promising Young Woman" -- was also invited to join the group, as were singers Jackson, H.E.R. and Andra Day.

Seen as the apex body of the Hollywood film industry, the Academy issues a single round of invitations annually.

Only Academy members can vote for Oscar winners. Next year´s Oscars are set to take place on March 27.

A temporary rule change introduced during the pandemic last year to allow films that premiere on streaming to compete will be kept in place.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert
Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear
Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space
Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach
Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk
Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project

Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project
Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’

Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’
Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress
Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’

The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’

Latest

view all