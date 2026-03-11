'It: Welcome to Derry' creator teases season 2: 'Something that is greater'

'It: Welcome to Derry' wins Saturn Award for Best Horror Series

It: Welcome to Derry, the popular HBO Max TV series, has finally received a promising update from creator, Andy Muschietti.

After the premiere of season 1 finale, there were reports claiming that there is going to another, however, there was no confirmation about the renewal of the show for a new entry by the streaming giant.

HBO still haven’t disclosed anything about a new season, but as per Andy, it’s all but a done deal.

In his latest appearance at the Saturn Awards, he said at the press conference that the second season of Welcome to Derry is already in works.

The It Chapter One director stated, while addressing the future of the series, said that there is not much we can say, but he is happy to see the anticipation of fans.

"There's not much we can say but yes we're very proud that the expectations are high after the first season. I think we're going to deliver something that is greater”, said Muschietti.

It: Welcome to Derry brought back Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the dancing clown from the It movies.

The TV series based on Stephen King’s novel tells the origin story of the hideous clown, who tortures children before feeding on them.

Welcome to Derry just won a Saturn Award for Best Horror Television Series.