 
Geo News

Bad Bunny returns to Instagram with 32nd birthday celebration

The children’s book Lullaby Legends: ABC of Bad Bunny is set to release on August 11, 2026

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

March 11, 2026

Bad Bunny returns to Instagram with 32nd birthday celebration
Bad Bunny returns to Instagram with 32nd birthday celebration

Bad Bunny marked his 32nd birthday with a comeback to Instagram after he wiped his account clean post Super Bowl halftime performance.

The post instantly lit up social media as it drew millions of likes and a flood of fan and celebrity reactions.

The Puerto Rican superstar, dressed in a sleek suit, was photographed smiling beside a candlelit strawberry-topped cake in a dimly lit setting.

The post, shared on his official account @badbunnypr, quickly surpassed nine million likes within hours.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages ranging from heartfelt birthday wishes to playful invitations.

“Feliz cumpleaños, Benito! Muchos saludos desde El Barrio!” wrote one fan, while fellow artists and platforms including Luis Fonsi, The Marías, Chencho Corleone, and Apple Music joined in the celebration.

Bad Bunny returns to Instagram with 32nd birthday celebration

The moment was amplified by fans who hailed his return to Instagram after a noticeable hiatus.

The latest social media has sparked speculation about whether the birthday post signals new music or a fresh chapter in his career.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has remained one of the most influential figures in global music, blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop into a genre-defying sound.

His social media presence often doubles as a cultural event, with posts generating headlines and fan frenzy across platforms.

Lullaby Legends: ABC of Bad Bunny

The birthday buzz coincided with a surge in pre-orders for Lullaby Legends: ABC of Bad Bunny, a newly announced children’s book tracing Benito’s journey from Puerto Rico to global stardom.

The 22-page picture book, available in English and Spanish, is part of the Lullaby Legends series that has previously spotlighted icons like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, and Freddie Mercury.

The children’s book is set to release on August 11, 2026

Barry Keoghan riles fans up with Cillian Murphy joke
Barry Keoghan riles fans up with Cillian Murphy joke
Disney's live-action 'Tangled' locks in its Mother Gothel video
Disney's live-action 'Tangled' locks in its Mother Gothel
Kevin Spacey fiery testimony puts ‘House of Cards' fallout back in spotlight
Kevin Spacey fiery testimony puts ‘House of Cards' fallout back in spotlight
Cillian Murphy shares anecdote about casting Barry Keoghan in 'Peaky Blinders'
Cillian Murphy shares anecdote about casting Barry Keoghan in 'Peaky Blinders'
Michael J. Fox reunites with 'An American President' co-star Michael Douglas
Michael J. Fox reunites with 'An American President' co-star Michael Douglas
Katie Price breaks silence with surprise appearance on Princess Andre's show
Katie Price breaks silence with surprise appearance on Princess Andre's show
Michelle Keegan gets praise from mother in law Carol Wright amid feud rumours
Michelle Keegan gets praise from mother in law Carol Wright amid feud rumours
Princess Andre claps back at trolls criticising mum Katie Price's skinny look
Princess Andre claps back at trolls criticising mum Katie Price's skinny look