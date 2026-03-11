Bad Bunny returns to Instagram with 32nd birthday celebration

Bad Bunny marked his 32nd birthday with a comeback to Instagram after he wiped his account clean post Super Bowl halftime performance.

The post instantly lit up social media as it drew millions of likes and a flood of fan and celebrity reactions.

The Puerto Rican superstar, dressed in a sleek suit, was photographed smiling beside a candlelit strawberry-topped cake in a dimly lit setting.

The post, shared on his official account @badbunnypr, quickly surpassed nine million likes within hours.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages ranging from heartfelt birthday wishes to playful invitations.

“Feliz cumpleaños, Benito! Muchos saludos desde El Barrio!” wrote one fan, while fellow artists and platforms including Luis Fonsi, The Marías, Chencho Corleone, and Apple Music joined in the celebration.

The moment was amplified by fans who hailed his return to Instagram after a noticeable hiatus.

The latest social media has sparked speculation about whether the birthday post signals new music or a fresh chapter in his career.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has remained one of the most influential figures in global music, blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop into a genre-defying sound.

His social media presence often doubles as a cultural event, with posts generating headlines and fan frenzy across platforms.

Lullaby Legends: ABC of Bad Bunny

The birthday buzz coincided with a surge in pre-orders for Lullaby Legends: ABC of Bad Bunny, a newly announced children’s book tracing Benito’s journey from Puerto Rico to global stardom.

The 22-page picture book, available in English and Spanish, is part of the Lullaby Legends series that has previously spotlighted icons like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, and Freddie Mercury.

The children’s book is set to release on August 11, 2026