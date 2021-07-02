 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has been in contact with Meghan Markle a 'lot more' since Lili's birth last month, trying to improve relationship with the Sussexes, according to reports.

“Kate [The Duchess of Cambridge] has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship [with the Sussexes], Us Weekly, citing source, claimed.

It added: “The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

There are reports that the Duchess of Cambridge has sent sweet words and greetings to Meghan and her newborn daughter Lili in private messages as William's wife is excited to see Harry's daughter.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry have also put their differences aside and shared words and smiles as they reunited at the unveiling of their late mother Princess Dian's statue at Kensington Palace's redesigned Sunken Garden.

Duchess Meghan, who remained in California to look after Lili and two-year-old Archie in absence of Harry, has reportedly been in touch with Kate Middleton.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear
Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space
Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach
Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group

Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group
Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk
Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project

Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project
Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’

Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’
Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress
Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’

The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’

Latest

view all