Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are balancing a bat in their latest social media update and fans cannot keep calm.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an interesting clip with her followers where she and Virat were spotted balancing a bat with their palm.

"I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli!

You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now," she captioned alongside the clip.

Fans were quick to garner the husband and wife duo with loved-up comments.

"Best couple," commented one Instagram user while others sent multiple heart emoticons for the lovebirds.



Take a look:







