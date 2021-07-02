Dua Lipa reacts to Bill Cosby's release

 
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Dua Lipa reacts to Bill Cosbys release

Dua Lipa on Thursday said it is "unbelievable" that Bill Cosby is free while Britney Spears is not even allowed to control her her own uterus. 

She was commenting on Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned a 2018 verdict that found him guilty of sexual assault.

The verdict stirred concern among women’s advocates that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse.

Dua Lipa, who has long supported  Britney Spears, shared a screenshot of a tweet on Bill Cosby's release and wrote it was "Unbelievable". 

 

