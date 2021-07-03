Kourtney Kardashian's new look will make you love her

 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Kourtney Kardashian looked unrecognizable in her latest photos, wearing all black ensemble to show off her true beauty.

The 42-year-old TV star, who is in love with Travis Barker, put her true beauty on display as she rocked all black ensemble.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram page and shared a racy set of photos with a cheeky caption: “all tied up with Poosh zooms.”

In the series of snaps, The reality Tv star debuts a range of looks from various angles all while serving face. 

The star was spotted wearing lace up latex pants which exposed hints of her legs, and paired it with a latex corset. The stunning outfit was skintight and highlighted her features. 

Kourtney Kardashians new look will make you love her

She wore her signature straight locks with a middle part, shimmery eye make-up with a nude lip. Undoubtedly, Kourtney has been embracing her edgier persona ever since she has been linked to the Drummer. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen in Beverly Hills walking arm in arm during a coffee run on the first day of the reopening of L.A County.

