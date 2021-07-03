 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh 'bonded over a headlock'

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson are leaving fans spell-bound in the Black Widow prequel.

But it seems a lot of hard work went behind their on-screen connection, courtesy of the director of the Marvel flick, Cate Shortland who left no stone unturned to make sure the two costars get to bond.

The actors revealed that Shortland had hired a coach to help Johansson and Pugh bond but all of that extra effort went down the drain as the two stars connected in entirely different ways.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Avengers: Endgame actor said: "Cate Shortland brought in someone who could coach us through some bonding and trust exercises.”

“And that was kind of goofy and fun. But the real bonding happened on the first or second day of Florence's work when we immediately slammed each other into door frames and cabinets. We bonded over a headlock,” added the actor.

Johansson went on to say that the fight scenes with the Little Women actor were the “real icebreaker.”

Pugh added: "The moment where I totally died was when we were doing a scene and Scarlett put her hand in my armpit.”

"And I just died because I knew how sweaty it was. So Scarlett looked at me and went, 'That's a sweaty pit.' I was like, 'Oh, no! That's it. It's over. R.I.P. Scarlett Johansson tested my sweat,’” she said.

"It's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it," she added. 

