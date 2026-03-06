Hilary Duff revisits scandalous ‘Gossip Girl’ threesome scene

Hilary Duff may forever be remembered as Disney’s wholesome Lizzie McGuire, but the actress once shocked fans with one of the most controversial moments in teen drama history.

Reflecting on her season three role as Olivia Burke in Gossip Girl, Duff admitted the infamous threesome scene with Penn Badgley’s Dan Humphrey and Jessica Szohr’s Vanessa Abrams still stands out.

“Probably the threesome was the most standout moment,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

She joked that after filming she thought, “Oh, my mom’s going to call me after this one.”

Though her stint on the show lasted just one season, the character has followed her.

Duff recalled being recognized in Paris when an airline attendant asked, “Are you on Gossip Girl?”

The scene itself sparked controversy long before airing in 2009.

The Parents Television Council publicly protested, urging affiliates to block the episode after racy promos teased the storyline.

Despite the backlash, The CW aired the episode, cementing Olivia, Dan, and Vanessa’s ménage à trois as one of the show’s most talked-about moments.

For Duff, it was a bold departure from her Disney image and a reminder of how Gossip Girl thrived on pushing boundaries.

More than a decade later, the scene remains a defining pop culture flashpoint in her career.