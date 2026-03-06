'Bridgerton' actress Nicola Coughlan slams body talk after weight loss

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is making it clear she doesn’t want conversations about her body overshadowing her work.

In a candid interview with Elle, the actress explained she has “no interest” in body positivity discourse.

She called it “bizarre” to be labeled plus-size even after losing weight during filming for season three.

“I was probably a size 10 and one of the corsets was a size 8,” she said.

“And then people talked about how I was plus-size and I was like, ‘How f--ked are we that I am the biggest woman you want to see on screen?’”

The 39-year-old admitted the commentary was particularly upsetting when fans approached her in person to discuss her body.

“I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, ‘I loved Bridgerton because of your body,’” she recalled.

“And I was like, ‘I want to die. I hate this so much.’”

The Derry Girls alum stressed that she wants her work to be judged on its artistic merit, not her size.

“It’s really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life—you don’t see your family, you really dedicate yourself—and then it comes down to what you look like. It’s so f--king boring,” she said.

Coughlan added that while she respects others who champion body positivity, it’s not her personal mission.

“There’s a lot of things I’m passionate about, it’s not one of them. That’s someone else’s thing. It’s not mine.”