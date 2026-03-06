Selena Gomez tells grieving Martin Short she'll 'always be there' for him

The Emmy-nominated actress, 33, tells Short, 75, that she'll 'always be there' for him

Selena Gomez is standing by her Only Murders in the Building family during a heartbreaking time.

The Emmy-nominated actress shared a heartfelt message for her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin days after Short’s daughter, Katherine, died at age 42. Taking to Instagram Stories on March 4, Gomez posted a black-and-white photo of the trio sitting together on set.

"My favorite guys," Gomez, 33, wrote over the image. "I'll always be there for them as they have been for me." "Love you Steve and I love you Marty."

The tribute comes as Short, 75, mourns the loss of his daughter Katherine Short, who died on February 23. Her cause of death was later listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The tragedy also cast a shadow over the 2026 SAG Awards, where Short had been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building. The show’s cast was also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category, though the award ultimately went to the cast of The Studio.

Short, Gomez and Steve Martin did not attend the ceremony.

Katherine was one of three children Short shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from ovarian cancer in 2010. The comedian is also father to sons Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.