Jessie Buckley clears the air on viral cat comments

Jessie Buckley ultimatum to her husband ticks off cat lovers

March 06, 2026

Jessie Buckley set the record straight after a resurfaced podcast clip sparked a social media storm suggesting she wasn’t a fan of cats.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Buckley addressed the uproar directly.

“I need to clarify something for all the cat lovers of the world. I love cats alright.” She admitted the backlash had “weighed on me all day.”

She joked that she felt sick as the internet debated her stance.

The Cat Controversy

The controversy began when an old interview with Buckley and her Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast resurfaced.

In the clip, Mescal bluntly declared, “F..k cats, honestly.”

Buckley recalled asking her husband to choose between her and his two cats after one staged a “coup” against her by leaving messes on her pillow.

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans accusing Oscar nominee of being anti-cat.

On the show, she explained the story was misunderstood.

She even revealed she once auditioned for the 2019 Cats movie.

“I actually auditioned to be a cat once,” she laughed, describing the audition as “the worst of my life” as she mimicked feline movements.

