Jesy Nelson drops heartwarming video of her twins holding hands

Jesy welcomed daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025

March 06, 2026

Jesy Nelson shared an another adorable moment of her daughters in a new video
Jesy Nelson continues to share the sweet bond of her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, with an adorable post. 

The Little Mix star, 34, welcomed daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025 with her ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

Last month, however, she revealed the devastating news that both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Story to share an another adorable moment of her daughters in a new video. 

The clip set to the soundtrack of A-D-M-T's song Best Friend, showed Ocean and Story reaching out to hold hands as they laid on their play mats in matching pink and white onesies. 

Meanwhile, Jesy recently revealed the traumatic experience of attempting to take her own life last week, just days before quitting the chart-topping band in 2020, in her new documentary.

In her new Prime Video docu-series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, she recalled feeling 'really alone.'

It was the second time Jesy had tried to commit suicide following an overdose in 2013, which she discussed in her BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

