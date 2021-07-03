 
Iggy Azalea says she is witness to how Britney Spears' dad was 'abusive' towards her

Iggy Azalea released a statement following the Britney Spears' testimony in court

Iggy Azalea came forth revealing she is a first-hand witness to how Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was abusive towards her. 

Releasing a statement following the pop icon's testimony in court, Iggy revealed, “It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”

The 31-year-old continued, “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that. She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things; like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”’

Iggy said that Jamie wanted to get her sign an NDA before she went to perform on stage in 2015. 

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” the rapper added. 

Iggy concluded her statement, “Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to coexist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. That is not right at all.”

