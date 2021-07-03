 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan
Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has become a top trend on Twitter after being the accused of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce.

Fatima made her Bollywood debut in the film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan. Besides the sports drama, she also featured in Thugs of Hindostan with Khan.

Aamir and Fatima’s romance rumours were abuzz following the success of Dangal.

Following these rumours, Fatima had refuted the claims, saying: “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it.”

She continued: “People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.


More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years

Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years
Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce

Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce
Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film

Alia Bhatt turns producer, begins shooting of her first film
Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan
Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage
Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit

Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit
Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here

Toofan's first track 'Todun Taak' out now: Watch here
Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Yami Gautam summoned by authorities for alleged money laundering

Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here

Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat balance challenge: Who does it better?
Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Screenwriter Asma Nabeel passes away after long battle with cancer

Latest

view all