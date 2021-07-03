Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has become a top trend on Twitter after being the accused of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce.

Fatima made her Bollywood debut in the film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan. Besides the sports drama, she also featured in Thugs of Hindostan with Khan.

Aamir and Fatima’s romance rumours were abuzz following the success of Dangal.

Following these rumours, Fatima had refuted the claims, saying: “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it.”

She continued: “People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.



