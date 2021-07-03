 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Prince Harry arrives in US after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry on Saturday arrived in the United States after his brief visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK to attend the unveiling of a new statue of his mother Princess Diana in Kensington Palace where he was joined by Prince William.

Harry travelled to the UK without Meghan Markle and his two children. It was Harry's second visit since he and Meghan sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The tell-all interview plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades and further deteriorated the couple's relations with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2019 and stayed briefly in Canada before shifting to California in the United States. 

