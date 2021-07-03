MQM-P demands South Sindh province in Karachi rally

MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui can be seen on stage along with other party leaders as he addresses a protest against the policies of the Sindh government in Karachi, on July 03, 2021. — PPI

MQM-P demands accountability of funds provided in last 10 years.

MQM-P hints at widening protests to other cities of Sindh.

Nasir Hussain Shah slams MQM-P for "politics of hatred".

KARACHI: The MQM-P on Saturday demanded the formation of a South Sindh province in a rally organised against the PPP-led provincial government.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, addressing the Huqooq-e-Karachi rally, said a judicial commission should launch a probe into the Rs6,575 billion funds that the Sindh government has received in the last 10 years.

The rally kicked off from Hassan Square and reached Karachi Press Club via Karsaz Road and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

MQM-P presented a charge sheet against PPP on the "objectionable census in Karachi, fake domiciles, and unemployment". The party hinted at widening protests to other cities of Sindh.

Siddiqui said the youth of Karachi was "unemployed and deprived of education". "We have given the first notice to the corrupt government of Sindh."

Following this, we, along with the people of Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Mirpur Khas will take to the streets against the Sindh government, the party's convener added.

'Apologise to Karachi for the bloodshed'

Responding to the MQM-P rally, Minister for Information Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah paid tribute to the people of Karachi for "distancing themselves from the party's hatred-filled politics."

"It was a mere union council that participated in the MQM-P rally," he said, adding: "This was not a rally, rather it was an attempt to revive the politics of hatred [in the province]."

The information minister claimed the MQM-P had "held the people of Karachi hostage" during the last three decades, and in those 30 years, it had "killed brothers and husbands."

Shah said the people of Karachi "have seen a new era of love, respect, and freedom — and now, they reject you". "MQM's hands are stained with the blood of the innocent people of Karachi."

The information minister asked MQM-P to "apologise to the people of Karachi for the bloodshed".

"The have big hearts. They may even forgive you," he said.