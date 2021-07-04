 
The 74th Cannes Film Festival in numbers

PARIS: Here are a few numbers related to the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which runs from July 6 to 17:

- Five -

The number of times the festival has not gone ahead: in 1939 due to the Second World War, in 1948 and 1950 for financial reasons, in 1968 due to protests across France and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Eight -

The number of directors or co-directors who have won the Palme d´Or twice: Francis Ford Coppola, Shohei Imamura, Ken Loach, Bille August, Emir Kusturica, the Dardenne brothers, Michael Haneke and Alf Sjoberg.

- 19 -

The number of 18-carat-gold leaves that make up the palm of the trophy. Worth 20,000 euros ($23,700), it is made by Swiss jeweller Chopard.

- 20 -

The contribution in euros requested from each attendee this year for the first time to offset the festival´s carbon footprint, as the organisers seek to make environmental concerns a central part of the event. The money will be distributed by an independent panel of experts.

- 24 -

The number of films in competition this year. That is up on recent years but there have been more in the past. The inaugural edition in 1944 saw 44 feature films competing.

Twenty-four is also the number of steps leading up to the Palais des Festivals, nicknamed the "steps of glory" in France.

- 20,000,000 -

The budget in euros for organising this year´s festival. Half comes from national and local authorities, and the rest from sponsors.

