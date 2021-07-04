Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, hospital source

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalised for pneumonia three days back, is ‘absolutely fine’.



Indian media, citing a hospital source, reported that Shah is stable and under observation. The actor has no issues at present and doing well.

The hospital source said “He (Naseeruddin Shah ) is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine”.

On Wednesday, Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.