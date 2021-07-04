 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, hospital source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, hospital source
Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, hospital source

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalised for pneumonia three days back, is ‘absolutely fine’.

Indian media, citing a hospital source, reported that Shah is stable and under observation. The actor has no issues at present and doing well.

The hospital source said “He (Naseeruddin Shah ) is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine”.

On Wednesday, Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif wishes friend fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes friend fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her birthday
In Pictures: Top 5 Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on-screen and off-screen moments

In Pictures: Top 5 Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on-screen and off-screen moments
Aamir Khan's bestfriend Amin Hajee already knew about divorce:'It was very heartbreaking'

Aamir Khan's bestfriend Amin Hajee already knew about divorce:'It was very heartbreaking'
Saira Banu updates fans on Dilip Kumar’s health from ICU

Saira Banu updates fans on Dilip Kumar’s health from ICU
Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'

Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'
Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance rumours analysed: report

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance rumours analysed: report
Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship in pictures

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship in pictures
Kiran Rao was upset with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s closeness: throwback

Kiran Rao was upset with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s closeness: throwback
Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years

Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years
Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan

Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh had said about romance rumours with Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce

Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce

Latest

view all