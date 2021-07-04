Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together for first time after divorce: Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao appeared together in a video and talked about their separation for the first time after they announced their divorce.



In a video shared on YouTube, Aamir Khan and Kiran spoke to their fans and said, “Our relationship might have changed but we are still together. You must be sad, but we just want to say that we are happy and still together as one family.”

The Dangal actor and Kiran can be seen holding hands as they appear together after their divorce announcement.

About their Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan said, “Paani Foundation is like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness. That’s all we wanted to say.”

Khan and Kiran shocked fans as the couple announced they are partying ways 15 years after their marriage on Saturday.