Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have flown to Italy for a family trip amid cyberbullying allegations.

The 35-year-old model is blowing off some steam with her singer hubby John Legend and kids- daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3- on Friday.

In one of the photos from the trip, Teigen was also spotted posing with Legend outdoors.

"John plus high waisted pants plus me in flats makes him extremely pleased with himself." she captioned the photo.

"I loook soooo tallllll ," Legend replied in the comment section.





In another photo, Teigen was spotted posing in front of the Pisa Tower.

"I feel like it’s getting straighter," she hilariously captions on the photo.





Teigen also added a photo of her children Luna and Miles in a restaurant waiting for their food.

"a tale of two diners," she captioned alongside the photos of both her munchkins.



The family vacation comes weeks after Teigen took to social media with an apology following bullying accusations from TV personality Courtney Stodden,

